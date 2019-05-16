Sunny Deol holds roadshow in Amritsar

Sunny Deol, the (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur, conducted a road show in on Thursday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

Deol is contesting against and sitting from

During the roadshow, Deol was accompanied by and

Thousands of people gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the as he waved out to the crowd.

Last week, Deol had conducted a roadshow in where he met people and assured them that he will not leave the city after polls as he wants to serve people.

All 13 constituencies of will go for polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Results will be declared on May 23.

