Sunny Deol holds roadshow in Amritsar

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur, conducted a road show in Amritsar on Thursday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
Deol is contesting against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur.
During the roadshow, Deol was accompanied by Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Thousands of people gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician as he waved out to the crowd.
Last week, Deol had conducted a roadshow in Gurdaspur where he met people and assured them that he will not leave the city after polls as he wants to serve people.
All 13 constituencies of Punjab will go for polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Results will be declared on May 23.
