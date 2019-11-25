Supreme Court pulls up Punjab, Haryana govt over stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for failing to take steps against stubble burning.

"Punjab and Haryana are not doing anything, stubble burning has increased," Justice Arun Mishra said.

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning air pollution in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of northern India. It had summoned the chief secretaries from both states in this regard.

"Delhi is nearly suffocating. Just because you [Punjab government] are not able to implement measures does not mean that people in Delhi-NCR should die and suffer from cancer," it added.

"Mr Chief Secretary we will hold every machinery in the state responsible. There was no will-power, Mr Chief Secretary we are not going to leave this issue,' the court said.

Expressing shock over increasing air pollution, Justice Mishra told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, 'Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this?"

The AQI on Monday in the capital docked at 218, which falls in the 'poor' category.

