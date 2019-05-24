Surat fire tragedy: Death toll reaches 20

A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students.

The caught fire and several students of a coaching centre situated in it were seen jumping off the to escape the inferno. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot.

As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies of women and children were taken out. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

has ordered an investigation and announced financial help of 4 lakh each to the families of students who died in the tragedy.

Rupani said: "Twenty people have lost their lives in the tragedy in spite of our rescue efforts. Students of around 20 years of age were trapped in the coaching centre when a fire broke out in the stairway."

We have asked the Principal Secretary, to immediately investigate and submit a report upon the matter. will provide Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died," he added.

in a tweet expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and asked the government and the local authorities to provide assistance to them. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

also posted on his twitter: "Extremely sad to hear of the loss of lives, especially of young students, in the tragic fire in Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families; wishing an early recovery to those injured."

and chiefs- and and also expressed their condolences on the tragedy.

Furthermore, JP spoke to Rupani and assured to render help in regard to the gruesome incident. The also directed the

"Proper and fast treatment will be provided to the injured children," Rupani further added.

A team of doctors from the burn and trauma department has been constituted and put on alert. They will fly as needed.

The also said that an inspection will be conducted in hospitals, academic and public institutions of all big cities. Apart from this, it will be made sure that the institutions have arrangements for fire breakouts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)