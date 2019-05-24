Surat fire tragedy: 17 dead; Ministers offer condolences

At least 17 people, including several students, lost their lives in a massive that engulfed a coaching centre located in the Sarthana area here.

While some of the victims jumped from the fourth floor when the caught fire, many of them were not able to escape and died on the spot.

As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies of women and children were taken out. The was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and asked the government and the local authorities to provide assistance to them. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

also expressed his grief and asked the workers to assist the people in need.

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, wished speedy recovery for the injured while expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

also expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragedy.

Chief Minister has ordered an investigation into the incident and declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.

"This incident is very saddening. will give Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died. Proper and fast treatment will be provided to the injured children," said Rupani.

Furthermore, JP spoke to Rupani and assured to render help in regard to the gruesome incident. The also directed the

A team of doctors from the burn and trauma department has been constituted and put on alert. They will fly as needed.

