Suspense looms over KCR's attendance at all-party chiefs meet

Clouds of suspense loom large on whether or not Telangana and TRS president will attend a meeting called by to discuss "one nation, one election" and few other important issues on Wednesday.

After an all-party meeting on Sunday, Modi has invited chiefs of all political parties to attend the Wednesday's meeting which will take place in the parliamentary library building in the capital.

Rao has yet to respond to the PM's invitation. His already packed schedule indicates that he may not attend the meet and could send a instead.

Rao is busy in the preparations of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme inauguration which is scheduled on Friday. Rao has personally invited Maharashtra and CM Jagan for the high-profile event.

A meeting of TRS Working Committee is also scheduled to take place on Friday which will be presided over by Rao.

Since Rao had not participated in the crucial Niti Ayog meet on Saturday in New Delhi, it is believed that he may send his to the Prime Minister's meet.

The meeting is scheduled two days after Budget Session of the Parliament commences. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha runs from June 17 to July 26.

Wednesday's meeting will be followed by a dinner meeting with all lawmakers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 20 to interact and exchange views with the government, said, "adding that these two initiatives would go a long way in building team spirit among all parliamentarians."

According to official sources, among five key issues listed for the meeting include building a by 2022, when the country celebrates 75th and 'one country, one election' policy.

