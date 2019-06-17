Rishikesh: Russian Deputy PM visits Parmarth Niketan ashram

Deputy Prime of Yury Petrovich arrived with his wife at the ashram and held talks with Swami and Doctor Bhagwati regarding the work being done by the organisation at the global level.

He was also informed about the Ganga Action Parivar, International Yoga Day and Kumbh amongst other things at the ashram.

Swami Chidananda said that and have maintained strong political, military and economic ties and now there is a need for the two to work together on the environment, global warming and other conservation fronts.

had earlier served as the of Natural Resources and the of for eight years from 2004 to 2012.

Both parties also expressed concern on the condition of Ganga, other and Volga, Don and other rivers in Russia which are suffering from increasing levels of pollution.

Swami Chidananda said that the growing levels of pollution in rivers was a cause for global concern. He added that the natural resources are being used at an alarming rate and therefore it is important that countries join hands to ensure the future of the countries is safe.

The deputy Prime was gifted a Rudraksha plant by Swamiji and they also took part in a water blessing ceremony to pray for adequate water supply to all countries globally.

