Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid controversy surrounding Sunaina

"Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife to share a post in support of the family.

Recalling Sunaina of being a loving, warm, and caring person, suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation.

"As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation," she wrote in an post.

Kangana Ranaut's sister on Wednesday made some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family. She accused them of physically assaulting Sunania for being in love with a Muslim. Rangoli also claimed that Sunaina has sought Kangana's help in the matter.

Stating that Hrithik's family is going through a rough phase at the moment, Sussanne wrote, "Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable, to say the least. Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times."

"I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long," she concluded.

While Sunaina has been making headlines for quite a while now, the rest of the family is yet to give an official statement.

