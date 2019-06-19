Jermaine Fowler joins the cast of 'Coming 2 America'

American Fowler is all set to play the lead opposite in Paramount's sequel 'Coming 2 '

According to Variety, the film will be helmed by Craig Brewer and is set to release on August 7, 2020.

Further details of the story 'Coming 2 America' are unknown, and the makers have kept Fowler's character under the wraps.

Kenya Barris, who is the of the film, has been attached to the project since 2017. Murphy is producing alongside

The story of the first installment starring Murphy revolved around him as a charming African who travelled to to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starred in the film. The film was a major hit and set the cash registers ringing with $300 million at the worldwide box office collection.

Fowler also stars as on 'Superior Donuts' for alongside and

Most recently he starred opposite Zoey Deutch in 'Buffaloed," which was premiered at in April. He also appeared in the critically-acclaimed film 'Sorry to Bother You' and on the HBO comedy series 'Crashing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)