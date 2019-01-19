Swedish PM elected for second term

The on Friday ended a four-month-long political uncertainty, electing for a second four-year term, following last September's in which no political party won a majority.

About 115 lawmakers in the 349-member voted in favour of Lofven, while 153 MPs voted 'no' and 77 abstained in the no-confidence vote. To be elected as the prime minister, Lofven, a centre-left politician, did not need to secure a majority during the motion.

According to Sweden's political system, a nominee becomes a as long as a majority of the Parliament (175 members) does not vote against that individual, Al Jazeera reported.

Last week, the 61-year old finalised a coalition comprising the centre-right and centre-left parties in a bid to thwart the Democrats, an anti-immigration and a far-right party, from wielding any influence in policymaking.

With this, Lofven will now form a minority government with support from the Green Party, and the Liberals. He is set to present his ministers in the new government on January 21.

In the held on September 9, Lofven's coalition government secured 144 seats, falling short of the 175-mark needed for a majority. The polls also saw the Democrats winning 63 seats or 17.6 per cent of the total votes, up from 49 seats or 12.9 per cent of votes in the last elections, the biggest gain by any party in the country, according to reports.

Lofven, who has been the since 2014, lost a mandatory no-confidence vote by securing 142 votes against 204, that threw the Nordic country into a period of political deadlock.

However, he continued to lead a transitional government till the finalised a new and a new government.

