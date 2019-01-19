Trump to make 'major announcement' on shutdown, border security

US said that he will be making a "major announcement" on the partial government shutdown and the border security on Saturday.

will be making the announcement at around 3 pm (local time) at the

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," the US wrote on his handle on Friday.

The shutdown, that has now entered its 28th day, was triggered on December 22 last year by a lack of consensus between Democratic lawmakers and the US on the $5.7 billion funding for the wall on the border with Mexico, which was one of Trump's electoral promises.

The ongoing partial government shutdown is the longest in the history of the US.

An estimated 800,000 federal workers have been adversely affected by the lapse in funding, as there is still no hope in sight for the end of the shutdown.

