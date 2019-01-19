Trump to meet top N Korean official to discuss denuclearization

on Friday is expected to meet North Korea's in nuclear talks, Chol at the White House, where they would discuss the issue of Pyongyang's dismantling of the nuclear weapons programme.

According to Sarah Sanders, Trump is scheduled to meet Chol in the Oval Office at around 12:15 pm (local time) to discuss the progress on North Korea's "final and fully verified denuclearisation" and the ties between the two countries, reported.

"They will discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearisation," Sanders added.

Chol arrived in DC on Thursday, amid speculations that he was in the US to fix a potential second meeting between Trump and North Korean leader

The senior North Korean met with US of State and Special for to deliberate further on Pyongyang's denuclearisation progress.

Although it was not clear whether the trio discussed denuclearisation and the second Trump-Kim summit, State Department later said that Pompeo and Biegun "had a good discussion" with on efforts to make progress on the commitments made by Trump and Kim at their first meeting in last

" Pompeo and Special had a good discussion this morning with on efforts to make progress on the commitments Trump and made at their summit in Singapore," Palladino said.

This is Kim Yong Chol's second visit to the US. In his first visit that took place last June, the top North Korean visited and held talks with Pompeo before travelling to DC, where he met Trump for two hours and handed over a letter from to him.

In that visit, managed to break the deadlock between the US and North Korea, leading to the first-ever meeting between Trump and Kim days later.

has repeatedly stated that his government is committed to fulfilling its promise of achieving denuclearisation and said the same even during his maiden meeting with Trump in

Even though engagements between and reached new heights in 2018 with the unprecedented first meeting between Trump and Kim, the last few months of the year saw a stalemate in relations.

North Korea, on the one hand, has asked for corresponding measures by the US for its efforts towards denuclearisation. The US, on the other hand, has pushed for complete denuclearisation before a relaxation in sanctions.

Also, several had surfaced that North Korea, despite agreeing to work towards achieving "full denuclearisation", was continuing to develop ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)