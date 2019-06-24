S Jaishankar formally joins BJP

formally joined the (BJP) in the presence of the party's JP Nadda at the Parliament House here on Monday.

Jaishankar came as a surprise addition to Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet. The 1977-batch IFS and awardee served as the for three years, from 2015 until his retirement in 2018, under the Modi-led NDA government.

Jaishankar is regarded as a close aide of Modi and was also hailed as his 'crisis manager' in matters of foreign affairs.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Services in January 2018, Jaishankar was hired by as the president of its global corporate affairs. The awardee is also known as the Indian government's key for and the US.

In 2008, he was a member of the team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal under the headed by then-

Jaishankar took oath as the on May 30.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)