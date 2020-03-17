ICMR contemplating involvement of private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests

-
The Indian Council of Medical Research officials on Tuesday informed that initial talks are on for involving private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests as the country grapples with the outbreak of the virus.
The officials also informed that they were in talks with at least 60-70 labs.
A total of 126 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide while the death toll has crossed 6,500.
