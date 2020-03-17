JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: Indo-Americans with visiting kin rush to extend B1/B2 visa
ICMR contemplating involvement of private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests

A total of 126 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a pandemic

ANI 

A medic conducts screening of a patient as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a government run hospital in New Delhi | PTI photo
The Indian Council of Medical Research officials on Tuesday informed that initial talks are on for involving private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests as the country grapples with the outbreak of the virus.

The officials also informed that they were in talks with at least 60-70 labs.

A total of 126 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide while the death toll has crossed 6,500.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 13:20 IST

