Dismiss plea against Sisodia on misleading Tweets, Delhi police urges court

The on Tuesday urged a court here to dismiss a plea against Deputy Chief Minister for allegedly posting "misleading" tweets during the December 15 Jamia violence, saying that the matter with similar allegations is pending before the

In its status report submitted in the court, police said that a writ petition titled 'Lawyers Voice vs Union of India and others' was pending in the High Court and pleaded for the dismissal of an application filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja took the status report on record and listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.

"In view of the submissions made, the status report is not supported by a copy of the writ petition. The same be filed on the next date of hearing," the court ordered.

Sisodia had, on December 15, allegedly shared pictures and videos from Jamia Nagar in which police officers were seen carrying cans and pouring some liquid on DTC buses, which were subsequently set afire.

The complainant-lawyer accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of "irresponsible and careless approach by spreading false information to incite violence and promote disharmony".

On February 24, the court had rejected a police report that gave a clean chit to Sisodia on the ground that he had only posted his "opinion" and tweets are mere allegations against the police.

The court had then directed the Commissioner to submit a fresh status report on March 17.

The complainant had requested the court to issue directions to the to register an FIR against Sisodia under Sections 153 (wanton provocation with an intent to cause riot), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (conducting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In his court plaint, Srivastava quoted Sisodia's tweet: "BJP is setting fire in Delhi due to the fear of defeat in elections. is against any kind of violence. See by yourself in this video, how fire is being set under the protection of the police."

"The tweets are being shared by many users, causing further doubts, confusion and unrest in the minds of people," the petitioner claimed in the complaint.