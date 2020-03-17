Coronavirus outbreak: Taj Mahal to remain closed for tourism from today

The will be closed for tourists from Tuesday onwards amid the novel pandemic.

Officials said that the decision was communicated to them on Monday night by the Ministry of Tourism in New Delhi.

The Taj Mahal's closure will be a major jolt to the domestic tourism industry, particularly the hospitality sector since the shutdown would lead to more cancellation of bookings in Agra.

Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India which has reported 114 positive cases and two deaths from the virus.

All ticketed monuments and museums have also been closed until March 31.

The has been a major attraction not only for tourists but also for visiting dignitaries and is responsible for keeping the local economy vibrant and growing.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had visited the during his official visit to India last month.