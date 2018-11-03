Trump hopeful of reaching trade deal with China

on Friday was optimistic of reaching a proposed trade agreement with during his upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the summit in at the end of the month.

"I think we'll make a deal with China," Trump was quoted by The Hill as saying. He added that any agreement should be a "good deal" for the US and a "fair deal" for both the nations.

The US underscored that he and Xi would try to resolve differences to end the brewing trade war between and "We're getting much closer to doing something. They very much want to make a deal," Trump said.

Trump's latest comments come after he had a "long and very good" discussion with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday on trade.

Taking to his handle, Trump said that discussions "moving along nicely" and would continue at the summit in Argentina, adding that he and Xi also discussed

"Just had a long and very good conversation with of We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the in Also had a good discussion on North Korea!" Trump wrote on the

Both and the US have been locked in an increasingly bitter trade dispute in the past few months, with both the nations slapping tariffs on each other's imports, leading to the straining of ties between the world's two largest economies.

The has been imposing tariffs on various countries, including China, claiming that the US was "being treated unfairly in trade" and accusing of "stealing intellectual property". On the other hand, China chided the US for indulging in "trade bullying".

