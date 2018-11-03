7-yr-old girl, face of Yemen crisis dies

Amal Hussein, a 7-year-old Yemeni girl, whose photograph in last week became a symbol of Yemen's humanitarian conflict has passed away. Her family said that she died due to acute

The image, taken by Pulitzer Tyler Hicks, showed the undernourished girl lying on a bed at a mobile UNICEF clinic in Yemen's Aslam town on October 18, CNN reported.

The snap gave goosebumps to crores of people across the and also brought attention to lakhs of children suffering from owing to the aftermath of Yemen's devastating civil war.

Hussein's mother, Mariam Ali, told in a telephonic conversation that "her heart was broken".

"Amal was always smiling. Now I'm worried for my other children," she said.

The strife-torn country has been engulfed in a conflict since 2015, with regular clashes between US-backed Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-aligned Houthis that has reportedly claimed around 10,000 lives and displaced a thousand others.

The experts from the Food Programme have expressed grave concerns over the coalition's bombing of civilian areas and the partial blocking of and relief aids to which has put 12 million men, women and children at a serious risk of starvation, leading to a famine-like situation in the war-torn nation.

