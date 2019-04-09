Dalai Lama admitted to hospital in Delhi due to chest infection

Tibetan was admitted to a private hospital in New for treatment after being diagnosed with the chest infection, his said on Tuesday.

"His Holiness was admitted to the hospital today due to a He will remain in the hospital for the next two to three days," Tenzin Taklha, of told ANI.

Taklha said the Dalai Lama's condition is stable and there is nothing to worry about.

The spiritual leader, who had returned to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting with youth global leaders in New on April 7 was brought to after he complained of discomfort.

The was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

After a rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959, the had exiled himself in and has since been living mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala.

The Nobel laureate's supporters operate a government-in-exile and promote Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means.

