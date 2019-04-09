In Coimbatore, PM Modi urges voters to strengthen hands of nationalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged first-time voters to cast their first vote to "strengthen the hands of nationalists."
"Just like people devote their first salary for something pure and memorable, I urge you all to devote your first vote for a higher cause, for a better future of the nation, to strengthen the hands of all nationalists", the Prime Minister said addressing a rally here.
Recalling the the 1998 bombings in Coimbatore in which a total of 58 persons were killed, PM Modi attacked the response to the then "weak" Centre and DMK government in Tamil Nadu and compared it to the BJP-led NDA government's reaction to the recent terror attacks.
The Prime Minister also said that under the BJP India "will pay back the terrorist forces in the same coin with compound interest."
PM Modi reiterated his attack on the Congress and the opposition for raising questions against the Balakot airstrike, in response to the February terror attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.
"I just don't understand our opposition, they're always suspecting our Army and Air Force, Opposition has started asking why is Modi talking about nationalism. Is it a crime to be a nationalist?," Modi asked.
"Linking every Indian with a bank account is our nationalism. Providing world's biggest health-care programme to over 50 crore Indians is our nationalism," said Modi.
PM Modi said that the manifesto of the Congress made terrorists happy. "All anti-India forces were waiting for the Congress manifesto. Those who suspect the Army and the Air Force can never protect the nation."
He also hit out at the stand of the Congress and CPI-M on the issue of Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. "Kerala isn't far from here. Congress and Communists are together in destroying the culture of Kerala. Their stand on Sabarimala has vote bank politics written all over it. I want to tell them, the force of the communist will not be enough to destroy our faith."
The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests since October last year over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.
Terming a vote for the Congress and the DMK a vote for higher taxes, Modi said that the NDA has served the middle class and kept inflation in check.
"Congress party did not even once mention middle class in its manifesto. Their leaders are calling middle class 'selfish' and saying that they have to pay more taxes. The NDA will ensure that the hard-earned money of the middle class is devoted to the empowerment of the nation and not to further the vote bank politics of the Congress," said Modi.
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases in the country starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 18. Votes of the elections will be counted on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
