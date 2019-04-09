In Coimbatore, PM Modi urges voters to strengthen hands of nationalists

on Tuesday urged first-time voters to cast their first to "strengthen the hands of nationalists."

"Just like people devote their first salary for something pure and memorable, I urge you all to devote your first for a higher cause, for a better future of the nation, to strengthen the hands of all nationalists", the said addressing a rally here.

Recalling the the 1998 bombings in in which a total of 58 persons were killed, PM attacked the response to the then "weak" Centre and DMK government in and compared it to the BJP-led NDA government's reaction to the recent terror attacks.

The also said that under the BJP "will pay back the terrorist forces in the same coin with compound interest."

PM reiterated his attack on the and the opposition for raising questions against the Balakot airstrike, in response to the February terror attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

"I just don't understand our opposition, they're always suspecting our and Air Force, Opposition has started asking why is Modi talking about nationalism. Is it a crime to be a nationalist?," Modi asked.

"Linking every Indian with a is our nationalism. Providing world's biggest health-care programme to over 50 crore Indians is our nationalism," said Modi.

PM Modi said that the manifesto of the made terrorists happy. "All anti- forces were waiting for the manifesto. Those who suspect the and the can never protect the nation."

He also hit out at the stand of the Congress and CPI-M on the issue of in " isn't far from here. Congress and Communists are together in destroying the culture of Their stand on Sabarimala has bank written all over it. I want to tell them, the force of the communist will not be enough to destroy our faith."

The and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests since October last year over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

Terming a vote for the Congress and the DMK a vote for higher taxes, Modi said that the NDA has served the middle class and kept inflation in check.

"Congress party did not even once mention middle class in its manifesto. Their leaders are calling middle class 'selfish' and saying that they have to pay more taxes. The NDA will ensure that the hard-earned money of the middle class is devoted to the empowerment of the nation and not to further the of the Congress," said Modi.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases in the country starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Voting in will take place on April 18. Votes of the elections will be counted on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)