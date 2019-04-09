Rs 5.84 crore seized in north-eastern states

-
Investigation Directorate (ID) has seized an amount of Rs 5.84 crore from seven North-Eastern states during the current General Elections. The seizures were made between March 12 and April 8 by the authorities.
Over 160 income tax officials have been deployed at sensitive locations across the North-East to curb the flow of illegal cash. Air Intelligence teams at 12 airports have also been deployed in view of the impending elections.
Apart from Lok Sabha elections, state assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are also being conducted.
The elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
