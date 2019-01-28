JUST IN
Tauranga ODI: India asked to bowl first, injured Dhoni misses out

New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the third ODI of their ongoing five-match series here at the Bay Oval Cricket Ground on Monday.

Following the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury. Dinesh Karthik has been included in the team as Dhoni's replacement.

Kohli further confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the team.

As far as the New Zealand team is concerned, captain Kane Williamson said that while they have included spinner Mitchell Santner in the team, Colin de Grandhomme is out.

Having won the first two matches of the series, India will be looking to seal the deal by clinching the victory in today's clash.

Following are the playing eleven for India and New Zealand:

India- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand- Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult.

