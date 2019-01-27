Saina clinches maiden Indonesia Masters title as Carolina retires hurt

Former world number one Nehwal lifted the Masters title as her Spanish opponent retired-hurt during the first game of the summit showdown here on Sunday.

Carolina injured her right foot after a hard landing and, despite trying hard, she could not continue playing. Eventually, she decided to pull out of the match.

did not make the best of the starts in the final match as her three-time world champion opponent raced ahead with a four-point lead in the first game. Carolina further consolidated her lead over the Indian shuttler as she was now leading the game 9-2.

With the first game scoreline reading 4-10 in Carolina's favour, the match was brought to a forced end.

With Carolina pulling out of the match, clinched her first-ever masters title.

In men's singles event, Danish player defeated Kento Momota of 21-16, 14-21, 21-16 in the final match to win the Masters trophy.

