Taylor Swift dropping more clues ahead of releasing something special!

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has been teasing her fans with cryptic social media posts lately, was recently spotted in New York City rocking pink hair colour.
The 29-year-old singer recently switched up her hairstyle and dyed the ends of hair bright pink, reported E! News.
Fans of the singer might recall that she debuted her new pink strands at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Although, it went unnoticed since she styled her hair in a high pony and it was more sparse.
Swift wore a pink long sleeved cropped t-shirt with matching coloured floral shorts, which complimented her tresses perfectly. Fans of the star believe it is a part of the new merchandise because the sleeves had, "Taylor Swift" printed on it, reported People.
If anything, her new hair colour matches the colour scheme and theme of the singer's latest cryptic Instagram and Twitter posts, which have sparked rumours of something special releasing soon, probably new music.
While fans of the singer are hoping that the 29-year-old pop star releases new music soon, many are theorising that she is launching a clothing line.
A few weeks ago, the 'Delicate' singer sent her fans into a frenzy after she started a countdown on her social media channels and her website. The artist has been sharing cryptic posts on her Twitter handle and Instagram account with "4.26" written along with all her posts, dropping a hint that something would be happening or probably releasing on April 26.
The countdown officially kicked off on April 13. Swift has been teasing new music for a while now. Her eagle-eyed fans have been noticing clues about a seventh album during the singer's 'Reputation' tour and studio album, reported E! News.
Since her countdown, Swift has continued to share multiple photos in pastel colours. The pictures include hearts, rings, ruffles and Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia. The singer's website also currently has glitter hearts surrounding the countdown clock.
If the singer is indeed dropping a single on that date, Swift's new music will be her first since leaving her Big Machine Label Group and moving over to Republic Records and Universal Music Group.
Swift's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.
