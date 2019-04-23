I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer: Jim Carrey to Ariana Grande

-
Comedian-actor Jim Carrey, is all praises for singer Ariana Grande after she shared quotes on depression on her Instagram stories.
The 25-year old singer, shared a quote by Jeff Foster, that Jim Carrey once said in the past, which read, "Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me."
"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play," the post read.
The 'Dumb and Dumber' actor in a tweet mentioned Ariana as a gifted admirer and wrote, "Ariana Grande I read your lovely mention of me and things I've said about depression."
His post further read, "A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the "Deep Rest" concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!"
An overwhelmed Grande replied to Carrey's appreciation and tweeted, "Thank u so much for your kindness. I don't think u understand how much I adore u or what u mean to me."
"Thank u for taking the time to share this with me. You are such an inspiration. I can't wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love & all things happy," it further read.
This comes after the singer shared scanned images of her brain on Instagram stories highlighting the difference between a healthy brain and a brain dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
