I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer: Jim Carrey to Ariana Grande

Comedian Jim Carrey, is all praises for Ariana Grande after she shared quotes on depression on her stories.

The 25-year old singer, shared a quote by Jeff Foster, that once said in the past, which read, "Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me."

"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play," the post read.

The 'Dumb and Dumber' in a tweet mentioned Ariana as a gifted admirer and wrote, " I read your lovely mention of me and things I've said about depression."

His post further read, "A and friend, was OG on the "Deep Rest" concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!"

An overwhelmed Grande replied to Carrey's appreciation and tweeted, "Thank u so much for your kindness. I don't think u understand how much I adore u or what u mean to me."

"Thank u for taking the time to share this with me. You are such an inspiration. I can't wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love & all things happy," it further read.

This comes after the shared scanned images of her brain on stories highlighting the difference between a healthy brain and a brain dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

