Taylor Swift fans lash out at Sia after she shows support for Scooter Braun

Several Hollywood celebrities are coming out in open to speak about the feud between pop singer Taylor Swift and music manager Scooter Braun.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Monday, singer Sia stood up for the music manager and called him a "good kind man."

As a result, several fans and followers of Swift lashed out at the singer, where they dug up a 2011 photo and accusing Sia of performing concerts in blackface.

The 'Cheap Thrills' singer responded to the claims on Tuesday, saying that it wasn't blackface, just part of her hidden identity art before she became known for covering her face with a wig.

The singer uploaded a small video on her Twitter handle from one of her concerts and wrote, "For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a precursor to the wig..."

In a viral Tumblr post, Taylor Swift wrote about her not been aware of the deal -- which included the sale of masters for her first six albums -- until it was announced and expressed her anger with the involvement of Braun, whom she accused of "incessant, manipulative bullying" for years.

Swift alleged that she had requested for a chance to own her work for years but that Big Machine instead attempted to make her "earn" back her albums and made a deal with that company which the singer walked away from in November, reported by Billboard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)