This celebrity convinced Ariana Grande to bid adieu to her signature ponytail!

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande said 'Thank U, Next' to her signature ponytail- all thanks to singer Normani!

While on her 'Sweetener World' Tour, the 26-year-old singer ditched her signature high ponytail and has been showing off her waist-length sleek locks, reported E! News.

The 'Yours Truly' hitmaker has been rocking the high ponytail look since her days on Nickelodeon's 'Sam and Cat'. She debuted her look on Instagram in early June before her Chicago show.

Grande's decision to ditch her pony was a recommendation from her celebrity friend Normani. In a new interview with Vogue, as cited by E! News, the star revealed that her beauty tip to Grande while on the road together was to let her hair down every once in a while.

In exchange, Grande offered some beauty advice to Normani as well, something that she uses herself, her favourite Korean blackhead-removing charcoal mask.

"It hurt like hell taking it off. But it worked," Normani told the outlet.

Grande's hair has been the talk of the town since 2013 when she first began starring on 'Sam and Cat' with bright, red locks.

"Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody. I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair," she wrote in a 2014 Facebook post.

"I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," continued the Grammy award winner.

"So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years).... And trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don't look at me lol). IT'S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y'all very much," she added speaking of her hair.

While at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she sported a centre parting which welcomed rave reviews.

On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in writer-director Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)