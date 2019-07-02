Prince Harry delivers heart-warming speech about late mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry delivered a moving speech about his late mother Princess Diana and his newborn son Archie.

While delivering a speech at The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex, remembering his late mother, spoke about the impact she had on the world.

"My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realising the impact she would have on so many lives. You don't have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact, it's equally valuable if you're not because it's more relatable. Being a role model and mentor can help heal the wounds of your own past and create a better future for someone else," E Online Quoted Prince Harry as saying.

The Diana Award is the charity which is set up in memory of the late Princess Diana of Wales, who died in a car crash in the year 1997 at the age 36.

While concluding his speech, the price shared a message about his mother, who would've celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday, July 1.

"To the mentees here today, I am incredibly proud of what you've achieved, and I can safely say that my mother, who would have turned 58 yesterday, would feel the same," he asserted.

During the heartfelt speech, he also talked about the role model he wants to become for his son.

"Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realize how inspirational they are to those watching," he said.

Meghan Markel gave birth to her and Harry's first child, on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)