David Eason accuses Jenelle Evans' mother of locking daughter in room

Amid the ongoing custody battle, David Eason accused wife Jenelle Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, of locking their two-year-old daughter Ensley in a room.

"My mother-in-law has locked my two-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now she can't get the door open and my child is freaking out," TMZ obtained audio where Eason is heard telling the incident to a police dispatcher.

He added, "She's been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes."

Eason revealed that he came to know of it when his son Jace, who also lives with Barbara, called him and explained the situation.

"I was on the phone with my stepson who told me that she locked her in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now they can't get the door open," Eason added.

This comes after the couple reunited with their kids at Kaiser's fifth birthday party two days back. The party took place on Saturday at Kaiser's grandmother home where Jenelle's mother Barbara also brought over Ensley and Jace.

The couple lost the custody of their kids in June. Since then the duo has been making efforts to get their kids' custody back. They signed up for marriage counselling, along with parenting classes.

For now, Barbara Evans holds the custody of Jace (9) and Ensley (2). For Eason's eldest daughter Maryssa (11), the custody lies with his ex-wife Whitney Johnson.

These custody hearings got started when Jenelle's 4-year-old son Kaiser told his school counsellors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared.

Child Protective Services then removed Kaiser from their North Carolina home.

