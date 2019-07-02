Jillian Bell joins the cast of 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'

The upcoming multi-starrer 'Bill and Ted Face the Music', which went on floors recently, has added Jillian Bell to its cast who will essay the role of a therapist.

Bell has joined Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi. The cast also includes Anthony Carrigan, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, and Glee actress Jayma Mays in pivotal roles.

The third in the 'Bill and Ted' franchise features Reeves as the protagonist Ted 'Theodore' Logan who is reprising his role in the forthcoming instalment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston and the two titular heroes will embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's co-writer Ed Solomon confirmed that the shooting for the third movie in the series started on Monday, reported Weekly.

On Sunday morning, Solomon posted a blurry photograph on Twitter which he titled "Photo From Last Night's Cast Dinner that Reveals Nothing (So I Don't Get Into Trouble)."

Dean Parisot will direct the upcoming film from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Scott Kroopf will produce the movie along with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Apart from this, Bell will also lend her voice in Fox's animated series 'Bless the Harts'. She has also worked in HBO's 'Eastbound & Down', 'Rough Night' and '22 Jump Street'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)