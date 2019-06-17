Taylor Swift releases star-studded music video of 'You Need to Calm Down'

Singer-songwriter who dropped a 'lyric video' of her new song 'You Need To Calm Down' on Friday, has now released the video of the song, which is a visual treat.

The video features several Hollywood stars, but among them, the most unexpected was In the video, Perry is seen dressed as a hamburger and reunites with Swift who is dressed as French fries.

Swift also posted a snap in their unique costumes on and captioned it as "A happy meal."

Other than Katy, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Queer Eye cast, Billy Porter, Ciara, and are among the many stars who appeared in the video.

The video which is helmed by is against people who attack the LGBTQ community. The song's lyrics include lines like "And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay" and "You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?" to shut down the haters.

The upbeat number which has been released in the Pride month for LGBTQ community was first announced Thursday in an Live.

Swift's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Stadium Tour' ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.

