Caitlyn Jenner pays tributes to all fathers in her life

On the occasion of Father's Day, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner gave a special tribute to all the fathers in her life.
The athlete on Sunday shared a series of pictures of all the father's along with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
In the pictures viewers can catch a glimpse of her father William followed by her sons Burt, Brandon, Brody as well as Rob Kardashian. The sportsperson also gave a shout out to Kim Kardashian West's husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and daughter Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott.
"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote alongside a slideshow of images of all the "proud papas".
However, it seems that everything is not right between the sportsperson and Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson who cheated on his girlfriend. Caitlyn omitted the picture of Thompson who is also a proud father of a daughter True Thompson, following the accusations of him cheating on Khloe with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.
The Kardashian sisters were quick enough to respond to the posts by commenting on it.
Kim Kardashian wrote, "So sweet! Happy Fathers Day.
"While her elder sister added, "Happy Father's Day!."
Caitlyn's daughter Kendall Jenner also went on to share several Father's Day tributes on her Instagram story.
The beauty mogul shared a throwback picture where she can be seen smiling while calmly sitting on her father's lap.
"Happy Father's Day to our amazing dad," she wrote.
[{2cc3ffb4-29c7-40b9-ba82-b2fd0382f8b6:intradmin/kendall_jenner.JPG}]
[{fcd592f9-2524-4508-95d8-8b5ffc3be6dd:intradmin/kendall_june17.JPG}]
Though Khloe and Caitlyn have had their differences in the past, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently revealed that the former has moved on with the latter.
"I'm fine with Caitlyn," Kardashian said during a May episode of Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks podcast and as People cited it.
"I think we've really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us ... not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled," she concluded.
