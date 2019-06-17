Caitlyn Jenner pays tributes to all fathers in her life

On the occasion of Father's Day, former Olympian gave a special tribute to all the fathers in her life.

The on Sunday shared a series of pictures of all the father's along with a heartfelt post on

In the pictures viewers can catch a glimpse of her father followed by her sons Burt, Brandon, Brody as well as The sportsperson also gave a shout out to West's husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and daughter Kylie Jenner's boyfriend

"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote alongside a slideshow of images of all the "proud papas".

However, it seems that everything is not right between the sportsperson and Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend who cheated on his girlfriend. Caitlyn omitted the picture of Thompson who is also a proud father of a daughter True Thompson, following the accusations of him cheating on Khloe with family friend in February.

The Kardashian sisters were quick enough to respond to the posts by commenting on it.

wrote, "So sweet! Happy Fathers Day.

"While her elder sister added, "Happy Father's Day!."

Caitlyn's daughter Kendall also went on to share several tributes on her story.

The beauty mogul shared a throwback picture where she can be seen smiling while calmly sitting on her father's lap.

"Happy to our amazing dad," she wrote.

and Caitlyn have had their differences in the past, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently revealed that the former has moved on with the latter.

"I'm fine with Caitlyn," Kardashian said during a May episode of Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks podcast and as People cited it.

"I think we've really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us ... not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled," she concluded.

