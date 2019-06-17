'Tera Ban Jaunga' song from 'Kabir Singh' released

After taking fans on a musical journey with songs 'Mere Sohneya' and 'Bekhayali', from and starrer ' Singh', another soulful song ' Jaunga' from the same flick was released on Monday.

The song traces the path of love and Preeti walked to stay together. The lyrics of the melody communicate the message that people in love have to make sacrifices and walk a rough path.

The soulful song gives an insight into the initial journey of the lead pair, especially highlighting the duration when reaches the end of his educational journey, leading to separation of the couple.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, " To the beginnings of the ever after #TeraBanJaunga, out now!"

The romantic track is penned by Kumaar and has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva.

Other than ' Jaunga', makers have also dropped songs 'Kaise Hua', 'Mere Sohneya', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', and 'Bekhayali' from the forthcoming film.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of his ladylove Preeti.

The original blockbuster starred and When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film has been directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and It will hit the big screens on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)