TDP complains to EC about Jaganmohan Reddy's alleged involvement in criminal, corruption cases

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday filed a complaint against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to the Election Commission of India (ECI), regarding his alleged involvement in criminal and corruption cases, and for making false allegations against the ruling party.
In a letter written to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Ravindra Kumar, Member of Rajya Sabha and president of Legal Cell (TDP), said: "Jagan Mohan Reddy floated a political party--YSR Congress. The name of the party itself is a fraud."
"The full form of the name is Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress and he made it popular as if it is the offshoot of the legacy of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during 2004 and 2009. Simultaneously, he also established a Telugu news daily and a news channel in the name of "Sakshi" daily and Sakshi news Channel," he said.
"We filed many complaints against Sakshi newspaper and Sakshi television for their misinformation and bad propaganda during the election time. So far no action has been initiated by the Election Commission against them," the letter stated.
The TDP has alleged that Reddy amassed thousands of crores of public money misusing his father's position as the Chief Minister of the state. The CBI conducted an investigation and filed as many as eleven charge sheets before the Special Court. In all these criminal cases, Jagan Mohan Reddy is prime accused and he was in judicial custody for more than 16 months.
The letter states, "Jagan Mohan Reddy and his accomplice V Vijaya Sai Reddy entertained a crooked idea of making allegations against the senior government officers who are known for integrity and hard work."
The letter also talks about the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was a paternal uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy and which took place in his own house and wherein closed relatives are accused. "The Sakshi newspaper and television have been continuously making false allegations against TDP in this regard," the letter said.
The TDP also alleged in the letter that a video has gone viral on social media these days, which has an audio conversation between two important persons in YSR Congress Party. In the video, a woman belonging to YSRCP claims that the Election Commission of India is totally in their fold.
The TDP states, "Even though the Election Commission of India is an independent body and saviour of democracy, YSRCP with their actions is creating a bad image of the poll body."
Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
