TDP complains to EC about Jaganmohan Reddy's alleged involvement in criminal, corruption cases

The (TDP) on Tuesday filed a complaint against Party (YSRCP) president, Mohan Reddy, to the of India (ECI), regarding his alleged involvement in criminal and corruption cases, and for making false allegations against the ruling party.

In a letter written to (CEO), Ravindra Kumar, Member of and of (TDP), said: " floated a political party--YSR The name of the party itself is a fraud."

"The full form of the name is Yuvajana Sramika Rythu and he made it popular as if it is the offshoot of the legacy of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who was of during 2004 and 2009. Simultaneously, he also established a Telugu news daily and a news channel in the name of "Sakshi" daily and Sakshi news Channel," he said.

"We filed many complaints against Sakshi newspaper and Sakshi television for their misinformation and bad propaganda during the election time. So far no action has been initiated by the against them," the letter stated.

The TDP has alleged that Reddy amassed thousands of crores of public money misusing his father's position as the of the state. The CBI conducted an investigation and filed as many as eleven charge sheets before the In all these criminal cases, is prime accused and he was in judicial custody for more than 16 months.

The letter states, " and his accomplice V entertained a crooked idea of making allegations against the senior government officers who are known for integrity and hard work."

The letter also talks about the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was a paternal uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy and which took place in his own house and wherein closed relatives are accused. "The Sakshi newspaper and television have been continuously making false allegations against TDP in this regard," the letter said.

The TDP also alleged in the letter that a video has gone viral on these days, which has an audio conversation between two important persons in In the video, a woman belonging to YSRCP claims that the of India is totally in their fold.

The TDP states, "Even though the is an independent body and saviour of democracy, YSRCP with their actions is creating a bad image of the poll body."

Elections to the 175-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)