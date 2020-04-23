Coronavirus lockdown: Tea farmers in Bihar's Kishanganj incur huge losses

The nationwide forced by the pandemic has badly affected the tea farmers in Bihar's Kishanganj as the crops have dried in the absence of workers to harvest them.

"The government while imposing the national did not even think about the situation the tea farmers would be in. What's worse is that the government has not even provided any relief to the farmers. The farmers are already suffering due to the as also the industrialists," said Manish Kumar Jalan, one of the factory owners while speaking to ANI.

Another farmer said that the lockdown was imposed at a time when the tea leaves were supposed to be harvested.

"With the lockdown imposed, we do not know what to do at this point. We have faced so many problems that cannot even be mentioned. I ask the government if they can provide some respite as we have incurred a huge loss," Subhir Vishvash, a farmer said.



He added that close to Rs 40 lakh worth of damage has been incurred amid the lockdown.

The government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.