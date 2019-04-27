Teaser of 'Hook Up' song from 'SOTY2' out

-
-
The teaser of the 'Hook Up' song from the film 'Student of The Year 2' was released on Saturday.
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the teaser on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Its Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt = Talia! Get ready for the Hook Up Song."
In the 14 seconds song teaser, actor Tiger Shroff can be seen flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs, while Alia Bhatt can be seen in a purple backless dress. The makers have termed the sizzling chemistry of the duo as Tiger+Alia= Talia. The song will release on Tuesday around 4 PM.
The 'Baaghi' actor also announced the release of the new song in a unique way. He posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Alia. In the chat, the makers have revealed the song will release on Tuesday.
Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to confirm the release date of the song. She wrote, "See you Tuesday Tiger Shroff, Hook Up Song."
Earlier the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.
'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in a sporty look and Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, who are looking enthralling. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'
On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. Tiger Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.
'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
