Nipsey Hussle death: Kerry Lathan breaks his silence over the shooting incident

Kerry Lathan, who got wounded during the shooting that led to the death of Hussle, finally broke his silence over the incident that took place earlier this month.

According to affiliate KCAL, the 56-year-old, is seeking medical aid after being one of the two men wounded in the shooting during which the 33-year-old music was killed.

On Wednesday, Lathan appeared at a news conference in in a wheelchair.

He revealed that he was at Hussle's ' Clothing' store in to pick up an item of clothing when he heard sounds of bullet firing and how the bullets flew in the parking lot next to the shop.

" told me that he would have the shirt that I needed next week and I said okay," Lathan said. "And as I turned it was all bad."

Giving an update on his condition post the shooting, Lathan said, "I have a bullet in my back. Fragment in it broke off near my spine. They say if we take it out, there's a possibility you could be paralyzed."

Lathan also discussed his arrest after the shooting. He had been released on parole seven months ago after serving about 25 years for murder. He was arrested and accused of violating his parole by associating with a gang member because was a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood

Police said Lathan's phone contained photos of him posing with men throwing the Rollin 60s gang sign.

Lathan said during the press conference that he "didn't have no idea of any of that."

"I know they said Hussle was a Rolling 60s. That's not what he is today," Lathan said. "He's a celebrity. I took a picture with a celebrity. I met him once, took a selfie."

After reviewing the incident, the determined it was merely a "technical violation," requested the petition be dismissed and Lathan was released 12 days after his arrest.

On the other hand, has been arrested as the alleged shooter and is charged with murder.

He is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled to be back in court on May 10.

