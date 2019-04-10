Teaser posters of 'Student of the Year 2' unveiled

After 'Student of the Year' (SOTY) welcomed fresh talent into Bollywood, the makers of the film are back with a sequel. Teaser posters of the film were released on Wednesday.

Taran Adarsh shared the posters on He also mentioned the date when the fans can first catch a glimpse of 2 trailer in a tweet: "Trailer on 12 April 2019... Tiger Shroff, and .. Teaser poster of #StudentOfTheYear2... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release. #SOTY2".

[{906373a6-024c-4dfa-856b-239331bd5055:intradmin/Taran_SOTY_Tweet.JPG}]

Taran shared another poster of the film and tweeted: "The Batch of 2019 is ready to enter these gates."

[{805e980a-9635-45ec-9009-1c8806c154b4:intradmin/Taran_SOTY_Tweet_2_mXUlBJg.JPG}]

The poster features the entering a college gate.

' 2' actors took to asking fans: "What if we told you that you could go back to college? New session starts tomorrow."

[{414928e5-44ab-40ee-b46b-9ae5358dd37a:intradmin/Tiger_1_UR6H941.JPG}]

[{f2eae3ed-2db6-4995-9c78-69062b2c4fb2:intradmin/Tiger_2_rENjCBR.JPG}]

[{229ed3ab-1355-406d-bb92-27ff79ff42d8:intradmin/Tiger_3_M6w7UTx.JPG}]

[{bcdd1553-cbe2-46d1-9af8-9d926df56e19:intradmin/Tiger_4_UTqeEka.JPG}]

[{4c2a94a7-91d0-43fa-9a28-42e3211b4054:intradmin/Tiger_5_hGLhulE.JPG}]

shared his first look from the film on Twitter, saying: "He's ready, the new student on the block! But there's more to come, stay tuned! #SOTY2".

[{f004a698-468c-41e0-a330-4b93f1b4c547:intradmin/Tiger_New_Look_SOTY_2.JPG}]

The first installment of the movie which released in 2012 saw the launch of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra into The film was directed by Karan Johar.

'SOTY2', starring and besides Shroff, has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)