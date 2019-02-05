Tech Innovations in healthcare need robust policy backing: Ayushman Bharat CEO

Speaking at the 2nd Health Tech India, 2019, Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY and NHA informed that technology has become the backbone for Ayushman Bharat by making the entire system cashless and paperless.

With over 50 crore population coming under the purview of healthcare, technology is going to become an even bigger market in However, Dr. Bhushan also cautioned that technology would cost money and therefore, both providers and other stakeholders should be prepared to balance this high cost as financial allocation would be needed. "Technological Innovations in need to be backed by a Robust Policy Framework," he emphasized.

The 2nd edition of Health Tech India, under 23rd International Engineering and Trade Fairs is being held from 3rd to 5th February, 2019 in Pragati Maidan by Industry.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking at Health Tech India, highlighted that, the focus of Indian healthcare over the years, has changed from being curative to slowly becoming preventive which has also led to an increase in scope for innovation. "The beneficial aspects of technology in India, lie in the fact that, in a country like India, it can overcome geographical and financial barriers to reach those who actually need it," he added.

HE, Kenji Hiramatsu, of to India, speaking at the inaugural session, brought to light some of the factors on which high life expectancy in (women=86 years and men=81years) is dependent upon; they are efficient management of skills and logistics in the medical device sector, well trained doctors and nurses and the commitment of the government to Universal Health Coverage. is the partner country for the second consecutive edition of the event. Mr. Hiramatsu expressed full support of his country in collaborating with to take the agenda of forward.

Shobana Kamineni, Immediate Past President, CII & emphasized on the importance of frugal that is going to make high quality both affordable and accessible.

Health Tech India, 2019, showcased technological innovation across entire gamut of healthcare including medical devices, equipment technology, pharma, ayurveda and hospital supplies. The event is supported Ministry of External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Ayush and other Government Ministries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)