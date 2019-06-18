Rain lashes various parts of Northern India

Giving much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, lashed various parts of including the capital, bringing down the soaring temperature.

Fresh rainfall was received in various parts of Delhi, and Uttarakhand on Monday. The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in the coming days.

After the rainfall, the maximum temperature fell by 5.1 degrees or less at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan, while minimum temperature plummets by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees, said IMD.

of IMD said, "Thundershower and hailstorm will hit the region in the next two days."

He said this year the monsoon would be nearly by five to six days late in The actual date of monsoon arrival in the region is June 26 but it would be late this year.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar, and few other parts of the country today, the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)