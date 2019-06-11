Telangana: Congress stages protest against Bhatti Vikramarka's arrest

Amidst ongoing political slugfest in Telangana, leaders on Tuesday staged a 'rasta-roko' protest at BN Circle here against Bhatti Vikramarka's arrest and forced hospitalisation.

The protest, organised by Students' Union of India (NSUI), comes after the police on Monday arrested Vikramarka and shifted him to the (NIMS) in view of his deteriorating health condition.

The Legislative party was on an infinite hunger strike since June 8, protesting against the crossover of the party's 12 legislators to Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

On June 6, as many as 12 out of 18 MLAs of the met Assembly to join

