Severe cyclonic storm Vayu likely to intensify further; may hit Gujarat on June 13

A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast which intensified into a cyclonic storm Vayu is centred about 650 kilometres south of Gujarat, the (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"The Cyclonic Storm 'VAYU' (pronounced as VAA'YU) over the east-central moved northwards with a speed of about 15 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of on June 11," a press release by the IMD read.

The press release further added, "It is about 350 km westsouthwest of Goa, 510 km south southwest of (Maharashtra) and 650 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat)," the press release read.

The release added that Vayu is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and hit with high wind speed in the morning of June 13.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during the early morning of June 13," it added.

In view of the warning of heavy downpour in parts of Gujarat, the has deployed the NDRF personnel in and around coastal areas of Kutch and Saurashtra, reports said. will also be affected by the cyclone but not as severely as

" will also be affected by the cyclone but not as severely as it is likely to cross at a distance of 250-300 kms away from the tomorrow early morning," Meteorology, Mumbai IMD, KS Hosalikar said.

The advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days while ports have been asked to flag danger signal.

