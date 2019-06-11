JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Lasith Malinga will fly back to Sri Lanka after match against Bangladesh
Business Standard

Telangana couple death case: Duo committed suicide, clarifies police

ANI  |  General News 

The police here on Tuesday clarified that the duo who were found dead at a lodge in Chandanagar police station limits earlier in the day committed suicide by consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Lal and Swarnalatha. The officials suspect that the couple took the grave step as they were afraid of making their relationship public.

"Today evening we received information from a lodge in Chanda Nagar area stating that two members committed suicide by consuming poison. We immediately reached the spot and found two members committed suicide. The duo were in a relationship and it is suspected that they were scared if their relationship will be accepted by their parents or not," said Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Chandan Nagar.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and the bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for Periodic Medical Examination (PME) .

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU