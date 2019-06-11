Telangana couple death case: Duo committed suicide, clarifies police

The police here on Tuesday clarified that the duo who were found dead at a lodge in station limits earlier in the day committed suicide by consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as and The officials suspect that the couple took the grave step as they were afraid of making their relationship public.

"Today evening we received information from a lodge in area stating that two members committed suicide by consuming poison. We immediately reached the spot and found two members committed suicide. The duo were in a relationship and it is suspected that they were scared if their relationship will be accepted by their parents or not," said Ravinder, Circle Inspector,

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and the bodies have been shifted to for Periodic Medical Examination (PME) .

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

