Telangana: KCR announces Rs 10 lakh each to 2000 families of his native village

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh to each of 2,000 families residing in his native Chintamadaka village in the district.

"I have taken birth in Chintamadaka village of Siddipet district. I owe to the people of Chinthamadaka village. I am announcing today that every family in Chintamadaka village will get Rs 10 lakh from the government and they can purchase anything from Rs 10 lakh," he said, while speaking at a programme in his native village.

"The people of Chintamadaka can purchase things like tractors, farmlands, harvesting machines. All the 2,000 families in this village will be benefitted with this scheme," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's announcement will cost Rs 2,000 crore to the government exchequer. "I will sanction the amount immediately," he said.

