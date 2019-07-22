JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' hits a century, mints Rs. 100.58 crore
Business Standard

Telangana: KCR announces Rs 10 lakh each to 2000 families of his native village

ANI  |  General News 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh to each of 2,000 families residing in his native Chintamadaka village in the district.

"I have taken birth in Chintamadaka village of Siddipet district. I owe to the people of Chinthamadaka village. I am announcing today that every family in Chintamadaka village will get Rs 10 lakh from the government and they can purchase anything from Rs 10 lakh," he said, while speaking at a programme in his native village.

"The people of Chintamadaka can purchase things like tractors, farmlands, harvesting machines. All the 2,000 families in this village will be benefitted with this scheme," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's announcement will cost Rs 2,000 crore to the government exchequer. "I will sanction the amount immediately," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU