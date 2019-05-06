SC quashes PIL challenging partial closure of NH-44

The has dismissed a PIL challenging the and Kashmir government's decision to partially close the Highway for civilian traffic twice a week till May 31.

Last month, restrictions were imposed on civilian movement on NH-44 connecting to in order to ensure adequate security to the movement of security forces' convoys while at the same time minimising public inconvenience.

However, restrictions on civilian movement between and was completely lifted on May 2. The restrictions remain in force on the - stretch.

"The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and on NH-44 will be completely lifted with effect from May 2, 2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday," said the in a statement.

"The restrictions would continue between Srinagar and on NH-44 as earlier. However, these would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," the statement read.

Four phases of elections are over in the state. Polling for the fifth phase is underway today. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)