Telangana: Two killed in road accident in Medak

Two people died after being run over by a lorry here on Friday. The duo was travelling on a two-wheeler, which hit a parked auto and fell on the main road and was immediately run over by a passing lorry, police said.
The auto driver has been booked for negligence.
According to Laxma Reddy, Circle Inspector, IDA Bollaram police station, Saidi Reddy and his sister-in-law, Kanaka Mahalaxmi were travelling on a two-wheeler from their residence to the Bollaram bus stop.
They ran headlong into a Tata Ace auto parked on the main road whose driver allegedly opened the door without considering incoming traffic.
The riders of the two-wheeler first hit the auto's door and then fell on the main road. A lorry which came up from behind ran over the duo.
Saidi Reddy died on the spot and Kanaka Mahalaxmi died while undergoing treatment.
"The incident took place today morning in the limits of IDA Bollaram police station. We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC on the accused auto driver for his negligence resulting in two deaths. The deceased bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for a post mortem," the circle inspector said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU