Telangana: Two killed in road accident in Medak

Two people died after being run over by a here on Friday. The duo was travelling on a two-wheeler, which hit a parked auto and fell on the main road and was immediately run over by a passing lorry, police said.

The auto has been booked for negligence.

According to Laxma Reddy, Circle Inspector, station, and his sister-in-law, were travelling on a two-wheeler from their residence to the Bollaram bus stop.

They ran headlong into a Tata Ace auto parked on the main road whose allegedly opened the door without considering incoming traffic.

The riders of the two-wheeler first hit the auto's door and then fell on the main road. A which came up from behind ran over the duo.

died on the spot and died while undergoing treatment.

"The incident took place today morning in the limits of station. We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC on the accused auto for his negligence resulting in two deaths. The deceased bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for a post mortem," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)