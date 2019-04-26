JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

NHRC issues notice to Telangana over 18 student suicides

J-K: Terrorists fire at police post in Chanapora
Business Standard

CBI arrests Goa customs officer for disproportionate assets

ANI  |  General News 

CBI on Friday arrested a preventive officer of Goa customs department and his father in a matter pertaining to disproportionate assets.

The investigative agency also recovered Rs 1.18 crore from the father-son duo.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI officers raided the premises of Prem Prakash Gupta and recovered documents which show that he was in possession of a flat worth Rs 49lakh, Provident Fund and mutual fund investments valued at Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh in cash.

During the investigation, it was also found that Gupta's father withdrew Rs 1.19 crore from a bank in Daltonganj, Jharkhand.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU