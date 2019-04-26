CBI arrests Goa customs officer for disproportionate assets

-
ALSO READ
Court orders seizure of disproportionate assets of 'patwari'
Puducherry MLA, father sentenced to one year in jail in disproportionate assets case
Former Jharkhand minister gets bail in DA case from HC
IT commissioner handed seven year jail term in disproportionate assets case
Telangana district court judge arrested in DA case
-
CBI on Friday arrested a preventive officer of Goa customs department and his father in a matter pertaining to disproportionate assets.
The investigative agency also recovered Rs 1.18 crore from the father-son duo.
Acting on a tip-off, the CBI officers raided the premises of Prem Prakash Gupta and recovered documents which show that he was in possession of a flat worth Rs 49lakh, Provident Fund and mutual fund investments valued at Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh in cash.
During the investigation, it was also found that Gupta's father withdrew Rs 1.19 crore from a bank in Daltonganj, Jharkhand.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU