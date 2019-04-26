JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CBI arrests Goa customs officer for disproportionate assets

Kartik Aaryan wraps up Udaipur schedule of Imtiaz Ali's next
Business Standard

J-K: Terrorists fire at police post in Chanapora

ANI  |  General News 

Terrorists fired at Chanapora police post on Friday evening injuring a constable in the incident. Police retaliated and have launched a search operation in the area.

"In the brief exchange of fire, constable Feroz Ahmad sustained injuries. He has been taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries," said police officials.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU