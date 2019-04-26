J-K: Terrorists fire at police post in Chanapora

-
Terrorists fired at Chanapora police post on Friday evening injuring a constable in the incident. Police retaliated and have launched a search operation in the area.
"In the brief exchange of fire, constable Feroz Ahmad sustained injuries. He has been taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries," said police officials.
Police have registered a case in the matter and further probe is on.
