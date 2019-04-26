Pak woman married to an Indian stuck in Pakistan, kin seek MEA Swaraj's intervention

-
A Pakistani woman married to an Indian has been stuck in the neighbouring country for want of an Indian visa since February this year.
Her mother-in-law has now sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the matter.
Married to Hyderabad-based Shaik Aijaz Mohiuddin since 2011, the woman had apparently gone to Pakistan to see her ailing father along with her two children in December 2018.
"Since 2011, she has been staying in Hyderabad with my son and they are also blessed with two children. Her father fell ill and she went to see him on December 18, 2018 and since then is stuck in Pakistan," said Wahed Unissa, the woman's mother-in-law.
Holding tensions between the two countries responsible for the situation, Unissa said, "As her children are Indian citizens, they can come but she needs an Indian visa. When they were trying to come back, her return got blocked due to tensions between the two countries. The visa application is pending with the Indian embassy. I request the ministry to issue her visa and ensure their return.
