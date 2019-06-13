Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.
In a tweet response, Durov wrote that the IP addresses originated mostly from China. He further added that all state actor-sized DDoS attack coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.
The revelation comes a day after Telegram's network experienced outage after it was flooded with overwhelming traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU