JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Google teases Pixel 4 with square camera bump

Cyclone Vayu has changed course to Oman, says Gujarat CM
Business Standard

Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

ANI  |  Others 

Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.

In a tweet response, Durov wrote that the IP addresses originated mostly from China. He further added that all state actor-sized DDoS attack coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.

The revelation comes a day after Telegram's network experienced outage after it was flooded with overwhelming traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU