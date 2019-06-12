Facebook Watch video-on-demand service reaches 720 million viewers monthly

Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by the social networking giant, reportedly reaches more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who consume content for at least a minute.

In an official blog, highlighted that the growth of its has been recorded in less than a year of launch.

On average, daily visitors spend more than 26 minutes in Watch every day.

announced the addition of new shows including Tastemade's Sundays at Nonna's, Studio71's Fetch Me A Date, Whistle's Globetrotter Gauntlet with the Harlem Globetrotters, in the coming months and MTV's The Real World that premiers this week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)